Covalent (CQT) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Covalent has a market cap of $51.48 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00074584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00101022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.25 or 0.07449942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,129.97 or 1.00109216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

