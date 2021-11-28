Zacks: Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

EGRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.10. 62,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,861. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a market cap of $621.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

