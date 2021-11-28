Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Brokerages predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will post $3.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $14.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $15.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.47. 701,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

