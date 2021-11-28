Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Accenture by 11.4% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $353.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $348.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.86. The stock has a market cap of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

