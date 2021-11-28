Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,589,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Accenture stock opened at $353.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.43 and a 200-day moving average of $322.86. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $374.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

