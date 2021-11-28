Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

