ESBC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $72,836.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $932,679.04 and approximately $72,836.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 78.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

