Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Decreases By 91.1%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,863,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DKMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 148,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
