Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Decreases By 91.1%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,863,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DKMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 148,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

