Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,861.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,713.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

