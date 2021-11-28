Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $73,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

