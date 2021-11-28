Bangor Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

