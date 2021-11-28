Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ AAOI remained flat at $$6.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,920. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a market cap of $164.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

