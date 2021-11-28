Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Reaches $830.24 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $830.24 million and approximately $181.64 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00192927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00035201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.82 or 0.00735735 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00069639 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

