Masari Price Reaches $0.0325 on Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a market cap of $520,801.31 and approximately $226.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Masari has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Masari is getmasari.org . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

