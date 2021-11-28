Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $19.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. 2,354,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

