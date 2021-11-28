Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce $4.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $19.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.32 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. 2,354,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.