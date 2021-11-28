Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 310,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,985. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $270.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 285.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 91,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 110.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.