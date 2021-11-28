Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.22. 310,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,985. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $270.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 285.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 91,628 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 110.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

