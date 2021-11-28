Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post sales of $66.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $69.23 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $46.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $255.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.80 million to $258.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $288.82 million, with estimates ranging from $284.21 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

PlayAGS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. 191,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.36. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $4,229,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

