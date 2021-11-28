NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,934 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $149.72. The company has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

