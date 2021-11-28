JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 676,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 178,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 37,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,432,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.93 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $117.77 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $478.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.