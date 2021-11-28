Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 313.3% in November

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,298,400 shares, a growth of 313.3% from the October 31st total of 798,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.75. 29,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLCNF. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

