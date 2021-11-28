iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 331.5% in November

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 331.5% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ITHUF remained flat at $$0.17 during trading on Friday. 39,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,325. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.