Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.43.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $74.31. 299,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,280. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.89. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Appian will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 in the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

