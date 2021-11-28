Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

