BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $199.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

