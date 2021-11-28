SparksPay 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $40,159.59 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000483 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,795,626 coins and its circulating supply is 10,576,100 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

