Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $30.33 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Starbucks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

