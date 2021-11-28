Tranchess (CHESS) Price Reaches $2.90 on Top Exchanges

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $135.52 million and approximately $210.80 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00005350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,591.77 or 0.98778128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00047913 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00043113 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.11 or 0.00621344 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,692,269 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

