Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $345.20 on Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $151.95 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $345.20 or 0.00636262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00074768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00101459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.58 or 0.07456650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,220.01 or 0.99936070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

