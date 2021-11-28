Brokerages Anticipate Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.54 billion to $13.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.38 billion to $17.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS.

GPI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.79. 81,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,034. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $115.19 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.52. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

