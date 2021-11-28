Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $123.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

