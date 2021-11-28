Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $422.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

