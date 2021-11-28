CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $91.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

