Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after purchasing an additional 827,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,994,000 after purchasing an additional 430,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

