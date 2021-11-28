Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX opened at $665.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $643.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.96. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

