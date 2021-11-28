Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Lam Research worth $60,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.42.

Shares of LRCX opened at $641.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $445.60 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $590.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

