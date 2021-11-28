Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $140,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $298.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.