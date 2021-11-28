Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

