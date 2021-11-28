Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,265 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after acquiring an additional 623,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,059,202,000 after buying an additional 288,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after buying an additional 272,703 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

