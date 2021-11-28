WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of WW traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WW. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WW International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of WW International worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

