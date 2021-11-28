LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Up 299.5% in November

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, an increase of 299.5% from the October 31st total of 188,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LAIX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,127. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57. The company had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAIX in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LAIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LAIX by 220.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LAIX during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LAIX by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 194,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 62,535 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

