Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the October 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 116,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $635,428.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 505,987 shares of company stock worth $2,780,864. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,465,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after purchasing an additional 186,930 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 141,505 shares in the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 147,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,075. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

