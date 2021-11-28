Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.28. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

SFM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.89. 1,343,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $40,654,518,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,538,000 after buying an additional 1,922,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

