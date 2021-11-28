Wanchain Market Cap Tops $162.27 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $162.27 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.23 or 0.00192818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.62 or 0.00741134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00069785 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,655,161 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

