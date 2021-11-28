SuperFarm Trading Down 23.2% This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $563.92 million and $38.21 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00015599 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 186.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000785 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

