Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,133 shares of company stock worth $459,316. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

ANGI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,627. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Angi has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

