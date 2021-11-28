adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the first quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY stock traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.67. The company had a trading volume of 62,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day moving average of $173.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. adidas has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

