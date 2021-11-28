adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the first quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
