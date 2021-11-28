Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 62,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $649,972.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mercer International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mercer International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 127,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,473. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $735.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

