Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,156.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,412.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,408.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

