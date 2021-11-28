Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

