Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 5,056 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock opened at $533.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.77 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.